MPD: Armed robbery reported at gas station on Verona Rd.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for a man they say robbed a gas station and had a gun.

According to a news release, the robber went into the Mobil/Capitol Petro station on Verona Rd. at about 12:15 Saturday morning. He got away with cash.

Police describe the robber as an African-American man, 23 to 25 years old, up to 6' and 240 lbs. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue pants.

Contact Madison Police or Crime Stoppers with any information.