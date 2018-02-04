MPD: Armed robbery reported at gas station on Verona Rd. - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD: Armed robbery reported at gas station on Verona Rd.

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for a man they say robbed a gas station and had a gun.  

According to a news release, the robber went into the Mobil/Capitol Petro station on Verona Rd. at about 12:15 Saturday morning.  He got away with cash.

Police describe the robber as an African-American man, 23 to 25 years old, up to 6' and 240 lbs.  He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue pants. 

Contact Madison Police or Crime Stoppers with any information.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.