Blowing snow concern through the evening

MADISON (WKOW) - The snowfall has ended, but the fresh powder may blow around a bit this afternoon and evening.



Winds on the back side of this weather system have turned out of the north and northwest around 10 to 20 mph. Because this was generally a light, fluffy snow-maker, it will easily blow around until winds ease up tonight.



Because of the wind direction, east-west roads will mainly be impacted, especially in rural area, where there is less friction to slow down the wind. Be cautious while driving for the rest of today and allow for some extra time and space on the roads.