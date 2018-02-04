Papa John's in Middleton held up late Saturday

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton Police are asking for the public's help in giving any information about an armed robbery that happened at a pizza restaurant late Saturday night.

A suspect with a gun went to the Papa John's at 6615 University Avenue about 11:00 p.m. and demanded money. He fled in a car that was parked nearby, but didn't get away with any cash.

A BB gun was recovered at the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6’01” with dirty blonde hair and a slender build. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Sergeant Michael Wood says the department is asking anyone who may have information or witnessed this robbery to call or text them at 608-824-7300 or leave a message on the tipster line at 608-824-7304.