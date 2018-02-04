78-year-old killed in Iowa County fire

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say one person is dead after house fire in Iowa County Sunday morning.

According to Iowa County Sheriff's Office, calls came in about a fire on County Line Road in the town of Waldwick around 7 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the house was in flames.



The owner, Mervin Martie, 78, died in the fire. Fredricka Martie, 76, who also lived there, was not home at the time, according to officials. No one else was hurt.



Authorities are investigating how the fire started. The home was destroyed.