78-year-old killed in Iowa County fire

Authorities say a firefighter has life-threatening injuries after being hit while responding to a deadly crash on I-90 near Lake Delton.More >>
Authorities say a firefighter has life-threatening injuries after being hit while responding to a deadly crash on I-90 near Lake Delton.More >>
A 28-year-old woman was taken to the Dane County Jail early Saturday morning after emergency teams revived her from a reported drug overdose.More >>
A 28-year-old woman was taken to the Dane County Jail early Saturday morning after emergency teams revived her from a reported drug overdose.More >>
Snow emergencies are being declared in several areas in Southern Wisconsin.More >>
Snow emergencies are being declared in several areas in Southern Wisconsin.More >>
It's an epidemic that's sweeping the nation. More and more people are getting influenza and it's costing some patients their lives. Now, a Fennimore family is grieving the loss of a 33 year old father who died, in part, from the flu virus.More >>
It's an epidemic that's sweeping the nation. More and more people are getting influenza and it's costing some patients their lives. Now, a Fennimore family is grieving the loss of a 33 year old father who died, in part, from the flu virus.More >>
Former Wisconsin Badger J.J. Watt was named the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on Saturday night.More >>
Former Wisconsin Badger J.J. Watt was named the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on Saturday night.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is rallying his fellow Republicans ahead of this year's midterm elections.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is rallying his fellow Republicans ahead of this year's midterm elections.More >>
The weekend snow gave a boost to the annual Frozen Assets Festival on Lake Mendota.More >>
The weekend snow gave a boost to the annual Frozen Assets Festival on Lake Mendota.More >>
A 28-year-old woman was taken to the Dane County Jail early Saturday morning after emergency teams revived her from a reported drug overdose.More >>
A 28-year-old woman was taken to the Dane County Jail early Saturday morning after emergency teams revived her from a reported drug overdose.More >>
Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
After more than 40 years, Packers great Jerry Kramer has finally been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.More >>
After more than 40 years, Packers great Jerry Kramer has finally been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.More >>
Authorities say a driver was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after going off the road and into several feet of water.More >>
Authorities say a driver was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after going off the road and into several feet of water.More >>
Dodge County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that happened early Saturday morning in the Township of Hubbard.More >>
Dodge County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that happened early Saturday morning in the Township of Hubbard.More >>
The bank robber who pepper-sprayed workers during the crime will spend 20 years in prison.More >>
The bank robber who pepper-sprayed workers during the crime will spend 20 years in prison.More >>