WIAA boys and girls hockey playoff seedings released

The WIAA boys and girls hockey state championship games are set for March 1-3 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, and the playoff seeds to get there were released on Sunday.

The semi final games for both girls and boys start on Thursday March 1 leading up to the championship games on Saturday March 3. All championship games will be televised on WKOW-TV in the Madison area.

To view complete boys bracket seeds, click here.

To view complete girls bracket seeds, click here.

For more information on the broadcast schedule for WIAA state tournament coverage on WKOW-TV, click here.