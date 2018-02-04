Milwaukee business heads to Super Bowl to share snack food

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee business is taking its star product to the Super Bowl.

The bubble waffle has been a hit since it launched late last year at the UW-Milwaukee Panther arena. It's an airy waffle cone filled with ice cream and finished off with dessert toppings.

The owner of bubble waffle says his phone has been ringing off the hook since he announced he was headed to the Super Bowl.

"I've been in the game for 31 years and I've finally reached the peak of my occupation. The Super Bowl is the highest platform that a concessioner would dream of," said Albert Yee, owner of Bubble Waffle.

Yee says he hopes to one day turn the business into a franchise.