Madison police identify three men in Coolidge Street house crash

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have identified the men whom they say were involved in a shots fired /house-crash incident early Saturday.

MPD Lt. Jason Ostrenga tells the Wisconsin State Journal the men allegedly crashed into several cars and a house in the 2500 block of Coolidge Street a little after midnight Saturday. Police also believe the three were likely connected to reports of shots being fired in the area.

The bullets struck a nearby house -- narrowly missing someone who was sleeping -- but no one was injured. 

The paper reports the men involved were John Leuaxay, 25,Darryl Miller, 24, and Warren Williams, 28, the alleged driver.

The three were treated at a local hospitals for injuries that police believe were related to the crash. They are now in custody.  

Williams reportedly faces felony charges of recklessly endangering safety, possession of stolen property, reckless driving resulting in injury and bail jumping.

The paper reports that Ostrenga says Leuaxay may be charged with a probation violation upon his release from the hospital and Miller could face tentative charges of being a party to reckless endangerment of safety and party to possessing stolen property. Leuaxay was convicted in 2011 of second-degree reckless endangerment, reportedly in connection with a homicide on Troy Drive. One or more other charges were dismissed in that case. 

