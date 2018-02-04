Madison Winter Festival introduces skiers to skijoring

Fire officials have identified the firefighter hurt in a crash on I-90/94 during an extended snowfall.More >>
Fire officials have identified the firefighter hurt in a crash on I-90/94 during an extended snowfall.More >>
A 28-year-old woman was taken to the Dane County Jail early Saturday morning after emergency teams revived her from a reported drug overdose.More >>
A 28-year-old woman was taken to the Dane County Jail early Saturday morning after emergency teams revived her from a reported drug overdose.More >>
Snow emergencies are being declared in several areas in Southern Wisconsin.More >>
Snow emergencies are being declared in several areas in Southern Wisconsin.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead after house fire in Iowa County Sunday morning.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead after house fire in Iowa County Sunday morning.More >>
Fire officials have identified the firefighter hurt in a crash on I-90/94 during an extended snowfall.More >>
Fire officials have identified the firefighter hurt in a crash on I-90/94 during an extended snowfall.More >>
An Oshkosh man and critic of the congressional candidacy of Delavan's Paul Nehlen says the Nehlen campaign's posting of his phone number was a privacy invasion, and likely sparked threats against him.More >>
An Oshkosh man and critic of the congressional candidacy of Delavan's Paul Nehlen says the Nehlen campaign's posting of his phone number was a privacy invasion, and likely sparked threats against him.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 52-year-old Phalla Yorng for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 2nd offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 52-year-old Phalla Yorng for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 2nd offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.More >>
Just a day before the big game, Madison is celebrating its own 'Souper Bowl'.More >>
Just a day before the big game, Madison is celebrating its own 'Souper Bowl'.More >>
Former Wisconsin Badger J.J. Watt was named the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on Saturday night.More >>
Former Wisconsin Badger J.J. Watt was named the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on Saturday night.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is rallying his fellow Republicans ahead of this year's midterm elections.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is rallying his fellow Republicans ahead of this year's midterm elections.More >>
The weekend snow gave a boost to the annual Frozen Assets Festival on Lake Mendota.More >>
The weekend snow gave a boost to the annual Frozen Assets Festival on Lake Mendota.More >>
A 28-year-old woman was taken to the Dane County Jail early Saturday morning after emergency teams revived her from a reported drug overdose.More >>
A 28-year-old woman was taken to the Dane County Jail early Saturday morning after emergency teams revived her from a reported drug overdose.More >>
Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
After more than 40 years, Packers great Jerry Kramer has finally been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.More >>
After more than 40 years, Packers great Jerry Kramer has finally been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.More >>