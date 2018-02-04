Madison Winter Festival introduces skiers to skijoring

MADISON (WKOW) -- While many people were staying inside this weekend during a long snowfall, others were getting out on their skis.

The skiers brought along their furry family members to learn a new sport, skijoring. It was part of Madison Winter Festival.

Skijoring is a winter sport where a person on skis is pulled by their dog or a motor vehicle.

"It was informative, just teaching about the different types of mushing with dogs, how to get into it and the health aspects of keeping your dogs safe in the process," said Amelia Nora, a skier.

The skijoring clinic offered hands-on training and covered everything from safety, to how to use the equipment. Proceeds from registrations all go to Dane County Humane Society.