Badgers combine for 174 yards of offense, 2 TD in Super Bowl

Fire officials have identified the firefighter hurt in a crash on I-90/94 during an extended snowfall.More >>
A 28-year-old woman was taken to the Dane County Jail early Saturday morning after emergency teams revived her from a reported drug overdose.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead after house fire in Iowa County Sunday morning.More >>
Snow emergencies are being declared in several areas in Southern Wisconsin.More >>
Former Badgers running backs Corey Clement (Philadelphia Eagles) and James White (New England Patriots) combined for 174 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in the Eagles 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.More >>
The WIAA boys and girls hockey state championship games are set for March 1-3 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, and the playoff seeds to get there were released on Sunday.More >>
Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 23 points, Kevin Huerter added 19 and Maryland squeezed past Wisconsin 68-63 Sunday to stretch the Badgers' losing streak to five games.More >>
Eric Bledsoe scored 28 points, John Henson had 19 points and 18 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks easily extended their winning streak over the Brooklyn Nets to 10 games with a 109-94 victory Sunday.More >>
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 18 Wisconsin men’s hockey team took an early lead and never looked back, besting No. 20 Michigan at Yost Arena on Saturday night by a 4-2 score.More >>
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The top-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team suffered a 3-1 loss to No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday at the OSU Ice Rink.More >>
Former Wisconsin Badger J.J. Watt was named the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year on Saturday night.More >>
Despite holding No. 18 Ohio State to nearly 19 points below its season average, the Wisconsin women's basketball fell to the Buckeyes, 68-55, on Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center.More >>
Kyron Cartwright totaled 15 points and eight rebounds and his steal with three seconds left in the game helped Providence outlast Marquette 77-75 on Saturday.More >>
Local churches are changing the way they take communion as a precaution to prevent spreading the flu.More >>
An Oshkosh man and critic of the congressional candidacy of Delavan's Paul Nehlen says the Nehlen campaign's posting of his phone number was a privacy invasion, and likely sparked threats against him.More >>
The streets division will not plow all residential streets until the storm is at or near its end and the accumulation of snow on the roads requires plowing.More >>
Madison Police are looking for a man they say robbed a gas station and had a gun.More >>
Mother nature's latest blast of snow and ice kept a lot of drivers off the roadways Sunday morning.More >>
Too many of us wait until things around the house either break down or die altogether before we fix them.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 52-year-old Phalla Yorng for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 2nd offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.More >>
Tow truck operators put their lives in danger every day -- helping people stranded along roads and highways.More >>
Just a day before the big game, Madison is celebrating its own 'Souper Bowl'.More >>
