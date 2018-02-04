Badgers combine for 174 yards of offense, 2 TD in Super Bowl

A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

Former Badgers running backs Corey Clement (Philadelphia Eagles) and James White (New England Patriots) combined for 174 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in the Eagles 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Clement rushed for just 8 yards on 3 carries, but caught four balls for 100 yards and a touchdown. He becomes the third-ever running back to have at least 100 receiving yards in a Super Bowl (according to NFL Research). The second, was former teammate James White, last year in Super Bowl LI (where he had 3 touchdowns).

As for White, he rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots in the loss. He also had 2 catches for another 21 yards.

Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen, another former Badger, had two tackles, one solo in the win.