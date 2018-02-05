Local Girl Scouts selling cookies to fund educational adventures

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local Girl Scouts are now selling their famous cookies, but the organization is about so much more than that.

The Badgerland Council will be selling cookies until March 11. This year, they'll be selling Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Lemonades, Thanks-A-Lots, Shortbreads, Girl Scout S'mores and Gluten-Free Trios. Cookies are $4 per box, except the Trios which are $5 per box.

The cookie-selling program helps the Badgerland Council provide educational adventures for the girls. This year's theme is "Stand Up, Stand Out," which celebrates diversity and individuality.

“When you support Girl Scouts, you’re getting so much more than a box of cookies,” said Badgerland CEO Marci Henderson. “The day of the transaction, you’re helping her gain confidence and practice valuable business skills. Later, your generosity circles back when that Girl Scout uses her cookie earnings to complete a community service project, sign up for an overnight camp, or take a trip of a lifetime.”

