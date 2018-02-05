Bitter cold temperatures Monday; snow starts in afternoon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bitter cold temperatures Monday; snow starts in afternoon

MADISON (WKOW) -- The week starts out with very cold temperatures and we'll have several more chances for snowfall.

Monday morning will be very cold with temperatures below zero and wind chills as cold as 15 below zero. 27 Storm Track meteorologists says temperatures in the afternoon only rebound to the teens. 

There is snow expected Monday and a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for many southern Wisconsin counties, including Dane, Rock, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland, Grant, Walworth, Jefferson, Dodge, Crawford and Sauk.

Snow totals will be higher closer to the Illinois state line: 1-2 inches north, 2-3 inches central and 3-4 south. Snow will start in the early afternoon and be out of the area in the late evening.

