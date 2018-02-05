Road crews still out clearing snow-covered roads for Monday's commute

MADISON (WKOW) -- Highway crews are out Monday across Southern Wisconsin still trying to clear the roads from the weekend's snowstorm.

Many of the major highways are clear. Still, as of 6 am Monday, some stretches of roads were slippery, such as on US 14 between Lone Rock and Readstown, and US 13 just north of the Dells, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website.

Crews will be working on the main arteries of the state, before moving onto smaller highways.

Another batch of snow expected Tuesday afternoon could set back the road clearing process, so evening commuters should be aware of slippery conditions and expect delays.

