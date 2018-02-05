Local communities under Snow Emergency status

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several local communities have issued Snow Emergencies.

This list will be continuously updated with new information as it comes in to the WKOW Newsroom.

Madison: The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency. This means alternate side parking restrictions will be in effect in the downtown/isthmus snow emergency zone as well as the rest of the City of Madison. This snow emergency will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, February 6.

Since the Streets Division will be plowing during the afternoon and into the evening, it is probable travelers will encounter snowplows working to clear the roads. Be sure to give the operators plenty of space as they work to make the roads safe.

While plowing operations will occur during the afternoon and into the evening, it is still very important to abide by alternate side parking rules during the 1am to 7am window. Crews will be working through the night after the initial plowing is over in order to clear areas blocked by cars during the initial plowing phase.

Sun Prairie: The City of Sun Prairie will be declaring a Snow Emergency: beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 5, 2018 and continuing until 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, a Snow Emergency will be declared.

A Snow Emergency means that there is no parking on any City street when snow amounts reach 3 inches in depth or greater until the Snow Emergency has been canceled.

Vehicles parked on the street in violation of this ordinance can be ticketed ($50 fine) and may be towed.