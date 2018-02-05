Meet the teen who snapped a selfie with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show

Ryan, 13, snapped a selfie with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show at the Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018.

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW) -- It was the selfie seen 'round the world.

A 13-year-old from Massachusetts stole the show during Justin Timberlake's halftime performance at the Super Bowl LII Sunday night when he nabbed a quick selfie with the superstar mid-performance.

"I kind of just jumped in there -- it was crazy," Ryan, 13, who wished to be identified only by his first name, told ABC News. "I’m not going to get that opportunity again, and I just kind of went for it."

He admits he started out by experiencing some technical difficulties, saying, "at first I tried to get a selfie with him, and my phone died, and then it turned back on."

The New England Patriots fan from Scituate, Massachusetts, added that Timberlake "didn't really say anything" during their encounter.

"But I got a picture with him," Ryan said. "It was just so cool. I was speechless."

