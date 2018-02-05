Crews work to fix 10-inch water main break on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Water Utility crews responded to a 10-inch water main break Sunday night.

The break on Segoe Ave. and Tokay Blvd. on Madison's west side caused temporary low pressure or water outages for people living in the area, but the broken section of main has been isolated and service has returned to normal for all customers.

Crews continue to work to repair the main and officials said there may be some traffic delays in the area Monday morning.

Customers whose water pressure was impacted may also be experiencing discolored water caused by pressure changes that can stir up mineral sediment in water mains. People experiencing discolored water should run the cold water tap in the lowest level of their homes until the water runs clear.

While discolored water is not harmful it's recommend that people avoid using it for cooking or drinking.

If your water does not clear after a few minutes, call (608) 266-4661.