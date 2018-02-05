Nassar sentenced to additional 40 to 125 years in prison in sexual assault case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Dr. Larry Nassar, the former sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting more than 150 women and girls, was sentenced today to 40 to 125 years in prison in Michigan.

Judge Janice Cunningham had set aside several days for roughly 60 people who want to confront Nassar or have their statement read in court. The hearing starting Wednesday unfolded much the same as an earlier hearing in another county that ended with Nassar getting sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison - what a different judge described as signing the doctor's "death warrant."

The practice of allowing accusers to speak even if they are not tied directly to a case has raised questions about fairness. But attorneys say the victim statements probably pose little risk on appeal, especially since Nassar pleaded guilty, agreed to allow the statements and is expected to get another long prison sentence as part of his deal with prosecutors.

"If you get what you bargained for, then you really can't argue that you were prejudiced in any way," said Margaret Raben,