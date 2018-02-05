PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sunlight through the pines in Iowa County

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Sunlight filters through the pines in Clyde Township in Iowa County.

"It was a beauty of a day to be out hiking after the snow fall last night. The wind blowing the snow through this stand of pine trees was magical," writers Tammy Hanson, who submitted the photo on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

Send your photos to connect@wkow.com.