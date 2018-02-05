Skier dies at Tyrol Basin after colliding with tree - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Skier dies at Tyrol Basin after colliding with tree

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Waukesha man died Saturday after colliding with a tree while skiing at Tyrol Basin, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and EMS personnel responded about 2 p.m. to the ski hill in Vermont Township north of Mount Horeb for a skier who had suffered serious injuries after striking the tree at a high rate of speed.

Med Flight was unable to respond due to the weather conditions, and the 37-year-old man from Waukesha was transported by EMS to UW Hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, along with detectives from the Sheriff’s Office will conduct a follow-up investigation.

