UPDATE: Madison man pleads guilty to attempted homicide

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Madison man was convicted of trying to kill a woman.

Court records show 37-year-old Michael Wagner entered a guilty plea on Friday to an attempted homicide charge.

Police say Wagner stabbed a woman at a home on Chester Drive in March.

He'll be sentenced in July.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say they've taken the suspect into custody in a Madison stabbing.

The stabbing happened early Thursday morning on Chester Drive. Michael L. Wagner, 37, was booked into the Dane County Jail on one count of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

Police say he was located in another county.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police say when they responded to a home on Chester Dr., off Maple Grove Rd., early Thursday morning, a 25-year-old Madison woman had been stabbed numerous times.

According to a release from the department, the woman was taken to the hospital around 1:30 a.m. and is expected to survive. She is in stable condition.

Police say there were small children at the home during the attack. They say the suspect is a 37-year-old Madison man. He has not been arrested or located and is believed to have driven away from Madison.

Madison Police are calling this an attempted homicide investigation.

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing on the 7000 block of Chester Drive early this morning.

The Madison Police Department said they got the call at around 1:16 this morning -- and that the victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Right now, police believe the victim and suspect know each other.

The suspect is still at large.

We'll keep you updated on the air and online as this story develops.