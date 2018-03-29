UPDATE: Not guilty plea for woman accused of shooting at WI car dealer

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A not guilty plea has been entered for the woman accused of shooting at the owner of a Wisconsin car dealership.

Surveillance cameras show the woman opening fire at the dealership in West Allis on March 10.

Police say 45-year-old Melissa Sandronee blamed the dealership's owner for a head injury she got in a motorcycle crash 14 years ago. Sandronee is charged with two felony counts of attempted homicide. She faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

********

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- New video shows a woman on a shooting rampage at a southern Wisconsin car dealership.

Investigators say a 45 year old woman started shooting at the owner of the dealership in West Allis.

He jumped in an SUV and tried to get away, but the woman's Jeep blocked him.

The man was shot, but he survived.

People inside the office saw this happening and one worker called 9-1-1.

Police say the woman drove off and officers eventually caught up to her.

Police say the suspect told them she was heavily armed with several guns and lots of knives.

According to the criminal complaint, she blames the owner of the car dealership for a head injury from a motorcycle accident 14 years ago.

