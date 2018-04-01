UPDATE: Man dies nearly two weeks after OWI crash in Rock County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Nearly two weeks after a crash in Rock County, we've learned the person who was severely hurt has died.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the 19-year-old victim is from Stoughton, but his name has not been released. He had been hospitalized after the April 1st crash near Footville.

Authorities say the driver, Skylair Buckham, ran off, but was later arrested. Prior to the victim's death, Buckham faced two felony counts -- injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run involving great bodily harm. Court records show Buckham has a preliminary hearing set for Tuesday, April 17.

********

FOOTVILLE (WKOW) -- A man is in the hospital with "severe head injuries" after an alleged intoxicated driver he was riding with crashed into a tree early Sunday morning.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, around 2:20 a.m. deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on West Dorner Road, about a half mile west of South State Highway 213.

They say when deputies arrived they found a brown 1986 Chrysler Laser in the ditch of West Dorner Road. They say a 19-year-old man with "severe injuries" was lying in the roadway next to the car. The 19-year-old was transported to Mercy Hospital, where is listed in critical condition with "severe head injuries".

Deputies suspected intoxicants were involved after an open alcohol container was found in the car.

Investigators say they found the car was eastbound on West Dorner Street when it entered the south side ditch line and struck a tree. They say the car spun around and came to a stop facing west in the south ditch line.

Investigators initially thought there was only one occupant, but later found that the driver fled the scene.

The driver, 21-year-old Skylair Buckham, of Milton Township, was found in Green County later the same morning and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated - Causing Injury and Hit and Run, both felonies. Buckham was transported to Rock County Jail where he awaits his initial court appearance which is scheduled for Monday.