UPDATE: Trial ahead for Madison father charged in infant son's severe injuries

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison man accused of abusing his infant son is headed to trial.

Police say 19-year-old James Johnson is responsible for serious injuries to his 7-month-old son. The child was found injured at an apartment on Northport Drive earlier this month.

Online court records show Johnson waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday and was bound over for trial. Records did not show when the trial will begin.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have arrested a father for injuries to his his infant child that authorities describe as life-threatening.

James Johnson, 19, is facing charges of first-degree reckless injury.

Madison officers went to a Northport Drive apartment early Wednesday morning for a report of a baby having a seizure, and detectives observed the the 7-month-old boy had serious injuries.

Detectives are still looking into what happened.