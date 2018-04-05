What's Going Around: Sports-related injuries

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kids are getting outside more and more and many have started spring sports.

Dr. Dan Beardmore is a pediatrician with SSM Health Dean Medical Group and says he sees a lot of sports-related injuries this time of year. He likes to talk to parents and kids about two things when they come in for their pre-participation physicals: chest pain and concussions.

Dr. Beardmore says parents and kids should recognize the symptoms of a concussion: headache, dizziness, fogginess, difficulty focusing, irritability and sleep problems. If symptoms last into the next day after an injury, you may want to see a doctor.

Dr. Beardmore says knowing the difference between chest pain and cardiac chest pain is important. Kids should see a doctor if they have pain during exertion.

There is also an uptick of Influenza B right now. Although Dr. Beardmore hasn't seen it where he sees patients in Janesville, he says there are reports of Influenza B in other parts of southern Wisconsin. He says "B" may also include stomach problems, which is why some people refer to it as the "stomach flu." Dr. Beardmore says most times, influenza can be dealt with on your own at home, but if you or your child has trouble breathing because of the respiratory symptoms, see a doctor.