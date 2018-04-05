UPDATE: Janesville bridge reopens following welfare check of man

A woman was seriously hurt in a late night crash Thursday.More >>
A woman was seriously hurt in a late night crash Thursday.More >>
Portillo’s, the fast casual concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, proudly announces details on its newest location at 4505 East Towne Blvd. in Madison near East Towne Mall.More >>
Portillo’s, the fast casual concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, proudly announces details on its newest location at 4505 East Towne Blvd. in Madison near East Towne Mall.More >>
Neighbors say they're shocked over what was found inside a Beaver Dam apartment that led to the whole building being torched.More >>
Neighbors say they're shocked over what was found inside a Beaver Dam apartment that led to the whole building being torched.More >>
Madison police are searching for a runaway teen that apparently has been living at a local school.More >>
Madison police are searching for a runaway teen that apparently has been living at a local school.More >>
An Ohio man was arrested by police for allegedly attacking a woman with a pizza.More >>
An Ohio man was arrested by police for allegedly attacking a woman with a pizza.More >>