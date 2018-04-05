UPDATE: Janesville bridge reopens following welfare check of man

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The bridge is reopened as of 3 p.m., according to Janesville police.

The Janesville Gazette reports that their photographer on the scene saw the man sitting and standing on the outside of a bridge railing facing the water. He eventually was loaded into an ambulance and the scene was cleared.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police currently are responding to an incident on the Memorial Street bridge, which is now closed in both directions.

Police were called to the bridge shortly after 2 p.m. today after being requested to do a "welfare check," according to Rock County Communications.

Police currently are on the scene as of 2:30 p.m.

The Memorial Street Bridge connects the east and west sides of the city on the north side of town.

