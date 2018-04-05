Packers shareholder meeting on July 25th

The Green Bay Packers announced their 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held Wednesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at Lambeau Field. The meeting will take place rain or shine.

This year’s meeting is scheduled to coincide with festivities celebrating the Packers’ 100th Season, with a variety of activities for fans and visitors kicking off that week.

Full plans for the 100th season will be announced next week. Those looking to celebrate with the team during their time in Green Bay for the meeting should wait to make travel plans until the full slate of activities set for that week has been announced.

The shareholders meeting will also coincide with the beginning of training camp. The training camp schedule will be announced as soon as dates are finalized.

--Green Bay Packers Media Relations