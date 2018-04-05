Packers shareholder meeting on July 25th

Badgers receiver AJ Taylor spent his spring break in California working out with quarterback Alex Hornibrook and receiving tips from a former NFL receiver.More >>
As expected, Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ has officially declared for the NBA Draft. However, the redshirt junior has not hired an agent. So, he will be able to withdraw his name from the draft prior to June 11 and return for his senior season.More >>
The Brewers turned to the defending Orange Bowl champions to find someone to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the home opener. Several members of Wisconsin's football team stood around the mound as former tight end Troy Fumagalli fired his left-handed fastball.More >>
With back-to-back home runs in the third inning from Brooke Wyderski and Taylor Johnson, the Badgers played with a lead and never looked back in a 3-1 win over the Buckeyes in Columbus Saturday afternoon.More >>
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Wisconsin softball team lost a tough one on Friday night after holding the lead over No. 24 Ohio State for the majority of the game, but a late OSU surge in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Buckeyes a 9-7 win over the Badgers.More >>
