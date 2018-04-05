Dane County to conduct $140,000 comprehensive study on mental health

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County will be conducting a study to help provide a better understanding of the needs and wants in the mental health community. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Dane County is seeking partners to conduct a community study on the accessibility of mental health services.

This analysis will be the most comprehensive review to date of existing public and private mental health services available in our community. In the 2018 budget it included $140,000 to conduct it and will focus on crisis intervention teams in schools and how to improve them.

“Our innovative crisis response teams that work every day in schools across this county are just one example of how Dane County is leading the way to help those who struggle with mental health challenges,” Parisi said. “Health care providers and hospitals, community organizations, and government all have a role in making sure those who need mental health services receive them. That’s why a community analysis is imperative to identifying where any gaps or overlaps in care might lie and what needs to change to fill them.”

The analysis will be conducted then delivered back to the county by April 30th. The study will also review the current mental health and substance use services.

State Representative Chris Taylor (D-Madison) says another part of the study can focus on how far some have to travel to receive mental health services.

“We have a situation where law enforcement has to drive to Winnebago county to do some commitments for people who are having a mental health episode,” said Taylor. “It’s not good for the people who are having these crisis and for our law enforcement community, we have to look at this very closely."

This years budget also included $100,000 toward the Prochlight's Safe Haven, a program that provides transitional housing and case management for those who suffer from mental illness to stabilize their living situation and reduce homelessness.