"Pawn star" spots stolen instruments for sale, identifies suspects

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local woman is being commended for her help catching a pair of thieves who stole more than $10,000 worth of musical instruments from a Madison shop.

Known to Madison Police as the "pawn star," she monitors local pawn shops and second hand stores for items reported stolen. This week, she recognized three flutes and a clarinet for sale -- all recently taken in four different heists from Heid Music in Madison.

Pawn shops are required to take a photo and record names of item sellers. Using these records, the "pawn star" identified the prime suspect in the instrument burglaries.

Police say the suspect, 41-year-old Marcus M. Pennie, was already held in the Dane County Jail for a different offense. He is now facing charges of felony retail theft and theft by false representation.

Madison Police say at least one more arrest is expected in connection with the thefts, also thanks to sleuthing by the "pawn star."