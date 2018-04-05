Millennial voter turnout in Madison exceeds expectation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Voter turnout exceeded expectations in Dane county on Tuesday with Madison recording 32.2 percent. Madison Mayor Paul Soglin also says the turnout is breaking records for millennial's casting their ballots.

When comparing April’s 2014 spring election to Tuesday, the number of voters near the U-W campus who voted quadrupled. One major difference being is that April’s 2014 election did not have any statewide elections on the ballot.

In 2014, 1,449 young voters headed to the polls compared to Tuesday’s race with 5,839 voters. The data is from Madison's City Clerk who looked at 13 Wards in Madison.

Mayor Soglin believe a big reason behind it is more voters are invested in the issues around them like gun reform, student loan debt and affordable housing.

“We haven't seen anything like this since the period of elections between 1968 and mid 1970's,” said Soglin. “There's a new block of voters and they showed up and they showed up in significant numbers.”

Another factor for big turnout is the NextGen American campaign that spent millions to encourage the youth to register to vote and former attorney general Eric Holder’s group the National Democratic Redistricting Committee investing $165,000 in digital ads.