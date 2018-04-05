UPDATE: East Johnson St. in Madison reopens after water main break

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Water Utility says the water main break along East Johnson Street has been fixed and the road has been reopened.

East Johnson St. reopened just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Water Utility crews responded to a large water main break Thursday afternoon in the 2600 Block of E. Johnson Street.

Crews report all lanes in both directions were closed between North St. and Kedzie.

Traffic is being rerouted.

Madison Water Utility reports repairs could take between 4 and 6 hours to complete.