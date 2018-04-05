UPDATE: East Johnson St. in Madison reopens after water main bre - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: East Johnson St. in Madison reopens after water main break

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Water Utility says the water main break along East Johnson Street has been fixed and the road has been reopened.

East Johnson St. reopened just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Water Utility crews responded to a large water main break Thursday afternoon in the 2600 Block of E. Johnson Street.

Crews report all lanes in both directions were closed between North St. and Kedzie.

Traffic is being rerouted.

Madison Water Utility reports repairs could take between 4 and 6 hours to complete.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.