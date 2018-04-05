Spieth switches gloves, takes control at Masters

Maybe Jordan Spieth should switch gloves more often.

During the opening round of the Masters, Spieth changed gloves on the 13th fairway because he was struggling to keep a grip on the club. Suddenly, he ripped off five straight birdies to take control at Augusta National.

Spieth says he "started pin seeking" after making the switch, going on to shoot a 6-under 66 that gives him a two-shot lead over Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar.

Spieth stumbled a bit at the 18th hole, where an errant tee shot led to a bogey. But even there, he pulled off a brilliant chip from the edge of the patrons that left him with a tap-in for his final stroke of the day.

Spieth called it a "fantastic shot" and says he "couldn't get it any closer with a bucket of balls."

As good as he's feeling, Spieth isn't getting ahead of himself. Two years ago, he went to the back nine with a comfortable lead, only to fall apart down the stretch and hand the green jacket to Danny Willett.

As Spieth says, "I now as well as anybody that anything can happen at Augusta National."

But the 24-year-old Texan is certainly off to a good start in his quest for a second green jacket.

Spieth won the Masters in 2015, and he's also got U.S. Open and British Open titles on his already impressive resume.