UniverCity Year program announces partnership with Green County

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison's UniverCity Year program announced it will work with Green County for the 2018-19 school year.

The program is aimed at improving sustainability and quality of life in communities throughout Wisconsin. Students studying city planning will will have the chance to work with local community leaders on special projects, giving them the opportunity to apply classroom solutions to real-world problems.

Green County is the program's third beneficiary. For its first year, UniverCity partnered with Monona to address problems like improving city parks and developing the city's website. This year, students are working with the Dane County Board to focus on economic development, affordable housing and water management.

"We are most interested in projects that give students a direct opportunity to interact with citizens of our communities, so that they get a small taste of life in a rural community," said Bryan Gadow, a teacher in the program.

A spokesperson for the program said UniverCity Year plans to focus on a wide variety of issues next year, including improving parks and playgrounds and planning safer routes to schools.