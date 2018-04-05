Belleville woman charged in deadly ATV crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Belleville woman charged in deadly ATV crash

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Belleville woman is charged in an ATV crash that killed a 17-year-old boy.

The Wisconsin State Journal identifies the suspect as 18-year-old Samantha Trainor.

Court records show Trainor faces a charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

Authorities say Trainor's car hit Eric O'Connor as he rode an ATV along Highway A near Verona in July of 2017. Trainor was killed.

Records show Trainor made her initial appearance in court on Thursday. The judge set a signature bond of $500. Trainor is set to return to court on April 23.

