Mercury Marine expanding

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- Mercury Marine will likely be adding to its workforce in the state.

The boat engine manufacturer broke ground on a nearly $10 million expansion at its facility in Fond du Lac Thursday.

Mercury officials say they hope the expansion will allow them to add to their workforce of 3,200 at the plant.

The expansion is for the company's NVH Center, which stands for noise, vibration and harshness.

The company will use the center to make boat engines quieter.

