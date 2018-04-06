Synthetic pot linked to cases of severe bleeding, death

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is warning everyone about synthetic marijuana.

Severe bleeding has been reported in patients who have used the synthetic cannabinoids, including at least one confirmed case in Wisconsin. The substance is also blamed for two recent deaths in Illinois.

The products, often called "fake weed," "K2" or "spice," are sold across the U.S. in convenience stores, gas stations, drug paraphernalia shops, novelty stores and online.

Synthetic weed isn't just one product, but a wide variety of chemicals sprayed on dried plants or sold as liquids for use in e-cigarettes or other vaping devices. New products with unknown health products are made available each year.

“These recent cases of severe bleeding are evidence of the risks associated with synthetic cannabinoids and the harm these products can cause,” said State Health Officer Karen McKeown. “We are working with state and local partners to make people aware of these dangers and identify potential cases in Wisconsin.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says all synthetic pot products are unsafe and health effects from using them can be unpredictable and even life-threatening.