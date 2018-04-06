UPDATE: Driver seriously hurt in Highway 69 crash

TOWN OF MONTROSE (WKOW) -- A woman was seriously hurt in a late night crash Thursday.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle rolled over on State Trunk Highway 69 near Paoli Road around 10:45 p.m. That's in the Town of Montrose.

The vehicle left the road and went into a ditch, then rolled multiple times.

Investigators say the 21-year-old woman driving was pinned inside the vehicle. She had to be extricated by the Belleville Fire Department. She was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. No one else was in the vehicle.

Highway 69 was closed for two hours. It is now open.

Investigators are looking into how the crash happened, but say speed and alcohol are thought to be factors.

