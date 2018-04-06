Deadline Fri. to submit comments on F-35s in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Deadline Fri. to submit comments on F-35s in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday, April 6 is the deadline to submit comments that will be addressed before the environmental impact statement on the proposal to base the F-35s in Madison.

You can submit your comment here.

There will be more opportunities to submit comments once the draft of the EIS is available sometime next year.

