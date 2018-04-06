Police find casings in road after early morning shooting in Madi - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police find casings in road after early morning shooting in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say they responded to a shooting at around 1:45 this morning on the 800 block of Vernon Avenue.

Multiple people reported shots being fired in the area, and the sound of cars, or a car, leaving the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found fired cartridge casings in the road.

As of now, there are no reports of injuries or property damage.

Police haven't said if they have any suspects.

