Falcon the pup needs a forever home!

BELOIT (WKOW) -- This week's pet of the week is Falcon from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Falcon is a three-month-old labrador mix who was rescued with his litter mates from Texas. He is still developing his personality, since he's a puppy, but shelter reps say he would do well in most homes.

If you'd like to learn more about Falcon or the other animals available for adoption you can contact the humane society directly or visit the adoption event this weekend. On Saturday, April 7 and Sunday, April 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. volunteers will be at the Janesville Petco answering questions about volunteering, adopting and fostering.