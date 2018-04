PENNSYLVANIA (WKOW) -- Two goats are safe at home after a scary adventure on the Mahoning River Bridge on Tuesday.



According to a Facebook post from Pennsylvania Turnpike, Pennsylvania State Police found the goats on the beam. PennDOT and Turnpike employees worked to get the goats down. A crane had to be used.



The goats had wandered away from a local farm, but the goats are now back.