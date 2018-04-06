Friday is "Wear Blue Day" - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Friday is "Wear Blue Day"

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you haven't already picked out your outfit for Friday, you might want to put on something blue.  

The Department of Children and Families wants to bring attention to the issue of child abuse and neglect in Wisconsin with "Wear Blue Day." 

Governor Scott Walker proclaimed the month of April "Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month."  Everyone is encourage to say something and do something to bring attention to abuse at the expense of children.  

