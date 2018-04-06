Police searching for teen who has been living at a local school - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police searching for teen who has been living at a local school

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a runaway teen that apparently has been living at a local school.

Officers received information that  the runaway juvenile, a 14-year-old girl, was living at a local school without permission of school personnel, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog;.

Police say they have video evidence of the student living in the school as well as stealing items belonging to the school. 

Police have developed probable cause to arrest the girl for charges of burglary and theft. 

She has not been located, and the investigation is continuing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.