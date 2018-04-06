Police searching for teen who has been living at a local school

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a runaway teen that apparently has been living at a local school.

Officers received information that the runaway juvenile, a 14-year-old girl, was living at a local school without permission of school personnel, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog;.

Police say they have video evidence of the student living in the school as well as stealing items belonging to the school.

Police have developed probable cause to arrest the girl for charges of burglary and theft.

She has not been located, and the investigation is continuing.