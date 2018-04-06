Cooling trend not leaving anytime soon

MADISON (WKOW) -- Cooling trend continues until mid to late next week! Today marks the 8th consecutive day of below average temperatures, from the end of March through April 11th. This bubble of Continental Polar Air will continue to hover over Wisconsin, also bringing the chance for snow on Sunday night.

The "old" saying goes "April showers bring May flowers", but that's not the case for now. April snow stats are already above average. The average snowfall for the entire month of April is about 2.5" inches of snow. As of Today, April 6th, Madison has already recorded 3" inches of snowfall.

While the upper Mid-West is stuck in this northwesterly flow, areas in the southern plains are dealing with above average temperatures. If you're a fan of warmer temperatures, then bring those shorts out! Next weekend temperatures jump above average, with a chance of afternoon Spring thunderstorms.