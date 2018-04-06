UPDATE: Truck driver injured after hitting Amtrak train in Dodge County

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- A truck ran into the side of a moving Amtrak train Friday afternoon, damaging two of the train cars.

The crash happened at the intersection with County Highway BB east of Columbus about 1:25 p.m. Friday, April 6, 2018 just as the Amtrak Empire Builder was leaving Columbus on its way to Chicago. The train departs daily at 12:57 p.m.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to Columbus Hospital by Lifestar EMS, according to the Dodge County Sheriff.

There were no injuries to train crew or passengers, according to an Amtrak spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said crashes happen everyday.

"Across the country, on average, every 3 hours a train, usually a freight train, makes contact with a vehicle or person that is either trespassing or trying to beat the train or not paying attention properly to the signals and the warnings of the train itself," said Amtrak Spokesperson, Marc Magliari.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a Freightliner truck towing an open trailer was traveling south on County Highway BB approaching the railroad crossing south of Wisconsin Highway 16/60.

The rail crossing gate arms were down and the lights were flashing for an Amtrak train which was approaching and traveling east at approximately 80 m.p.h.

The Freightliner began to skid and maneuver sharply to the left, but struck the third and fourth cars on the train.

The train consisted of two engines and 11 passenger/baggage cars. There were 300 passengers and 11 crew members aboard and none were injured.

The crash damaged one passenger car and one baggage car, according to an Amtrak spokesperson.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Amtrak Police.

Assisting at the scene was: Columbus Fire Department and Lifestar EMS