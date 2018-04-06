Madison, Janesville Boston Store locations to close

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two Boston Store locations in Madison and one in the Janesville Mall will close, according to a notice from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

DWD says that 291 employees at the stores will be affected by the closings which are expected to begin in June 5.

The stores are owned by Bon-Ton, which operates stores under a variety of names including Boston Store, Elder-Beerman, Carson's, Younkers and Herberger's.

In February, Bon-Ton filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced a first round of closures, including the Elder-Beerman store in Beloit.

They also will close their Wisconsin corporate office, according to the news release.

The other locations are:

Younkers - Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire.

Younkers - Shopes At Woodrige in Marshfield.

Younkers - Bay Park Square in Green Bay.

Boston Store - Bayshore Mall in Glendale.

Boston Store - Regency Square in Racine

Boston Store - Brookfield Square in Brookfield.

Boston Store - Southridge Mall in Greendale.

Boston Store - Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

Bon-Ton Corporate Office in Milwaukee.