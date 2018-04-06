Walker ready to send National Guard troops if asked - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Walker ready to send National Guard troops if asked

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's spokeswoman says the state "stands ready to support our nation" if asked to send National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexican border.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he wants to send up to 4,000 Guard members to the border to help federal officials fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg said Friday that while "no mission has been brought to the State of Wisconsin at this time," Wisconsin stands ready "if called."

Trump's plan to deploy National Guard troops has drawn resistance from some governors, most of them Democrats.

Earlier Friday Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, of Wisconsin, sent Walker a letter urging him not to send troops if asked, calling Trump's plan "grossly irresponsible" and would politicize their service.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.