Reed halfway home to first major at Masters

Patrick Reed is halfway home to his first major championship.

Reed shot a 6-under 66 in the second round Friday, moving to 9 under for the tournament and giving him a two-shot lead over Marc Leishman heading into the third round. Reed and Leishman will be the final pairing Saturday, with the weather forecast calling for steady rain throughout the day. Both Reed and Leishman are seeking their first major title.

The 27-year-old Texan says "I just kept myself out of trouble and let my putter do the work."

Reed grabbed the lead thanks mostly to becoming the only player in the field to birdie all eight par 5s in the first two rounds. He also putted just 51 times through 36 holes.

Reed became the first to reach double digits under par this year -- albeit it a brief stay. Reed made three consecutive birdies on the back nine before making a bogey at the par-3 16th and slipping a bit.