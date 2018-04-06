Former Badger Nick Nelson tears meniscus in pre-draft NFL workout

A Walworth County man is doing everything he can to find a new kidney. He wore a T-shirt to Tuesday night’s Brewers game pleading for a living donor.More >>
Several former Badgers are making their final push towards the NFL draft by working out individually for teams. Unfortunately for former Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson, one of those workouts ended in a torn meniscus this week.More >>
Patrick Reed is halfway home to his first major championship. Reed shot a 6-under 66 in the second round Friday, moving to 9 under for the tournament and giving him a two-shot lead over Marc Leishman heading into the third round.More >>
35 NBA stars were on a list Friday for USA Basketball's national team pool of players for 2018-20.More >>
The Brewers are looking for a new closer. The team placed Corey Knebel on the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring strain.More >>
Jon Lester pitched six sharp innings and hit a tricky grounder that was tough to corral as the Chicago Cubs beat the frustrated and fragile Milwaukee Brewers 8-0 Thursday night.More >>
Allen Crabbe scored 25 points and hit two 3-pointers in the closing minutes of a tight game, and the Brooklyn Nets shot 48 percent from behind the arc to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 119-111 on Thursday night.More >>
During the opening round of the Masters, Spieth changed gloves on the 13th fairway because he was struggling to keep a grip on the club. Suddenly, he ripped off five straight birdies to take control at Augusta National.More >>
The Green Bay Packers announced their 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held Wednesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at Lambeau Field.More >>
Badgers receiver AJ Taylor spent his spring break in California working out with quarterback Alex Hornibrook and receiving tips from a former NFL receiver.More >>
As expected, Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ has officially declared for the NBA Draft. However, the redshirt junior has not hired an agent. So, he will be able to withdraw his name from the draft prior to June 11 and return for his senior season.More >>
The Brewers turned to the defending Orange Bowl champions to find someone to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the home opener. Several members of Wisconsin's football team stood around the mound as former tight end Troy Fumagalli fired his left-handed fastball.More >>
With back-to-back home runs in the third inning from Brooke Wyderski and Taylor Johnson, the Badgers played with a lead and never looked back in a 3-1 win over the Buckeyes in Columbus Saturday afternoon.More >>
