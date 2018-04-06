Former Badger Nick Nelson tears meniscus in pre-draft NFL workout

Several former Badgers are making their final push towards the NFL draft by working out individually for teams. Unfortunately for former Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson, one of those workouts ended in a torn meniscus this week.

Nelson says he tore his meniscus this week on Tuesday while working out privately at the McClain Center (on the UW Campus) for the Detroit Lions. The cornerback will have surgery next week, but he says doctors tell him he should return around the time NFL training camps begin.

Nelson turned down a request for an on-camera interview when he showed up at Wisconsin spring practice on crutches on Friday , but Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst shared his reaction to finding out about Nelson's injury.

"You feel terrible [for Nick]," said Coach Chryst. "And yet I was proud of Nick's response. In talking to Nick he says he'd rather have [an injury like that] happen now than later. And so you feel bad any time guys you care about get hurt. But I loved his approach and his response to it."

Nelson was expected to be a mid-round pick in this month's NFL draft, but his stock will likely fall a bit.