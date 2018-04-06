Fitzgerald wants to close strip clubs in wake of charges

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Senate's top Republican says wants to shut down strip clubs in his district after federal prosecutors alleged the establishments have been working with a suspected pimp.

Prosecutors charged Christopher Childs on March 28 with sex trafficking, fraud and coercion. According to a criminal complaint, Childs worked with managers at the TNT Gentleman's Club in Lebanon and the Hardware Store in Clyman to keep tabs on his prostitutes.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald issued a news release Friday saying he has asked the state Department of Revenue to review how to revoke the clubs' licenses, adding that he would introduce a bill to do so if necessary.

A message left at TNT wasn't immediately returned. A person who answered the phone at the Hardware Store declined comment.