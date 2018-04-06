Beloit Turner referendum fails by two votes - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beloit Turner referendum fails by two votes

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Turner School District certified the vote total in its school referendum and there's no change.

The nearly $27 million referendum failed by just two votes.

District officials say multiple people have expressed interest in asking for a recount, but no one has filed so far.

They have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to do so.

