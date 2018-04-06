Ecstasy pills mailed to Madison woman, postal workers intervene - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ecstasy pills mailed to Madison woman, postal workers intervene

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Federal postal workers helped catch a Madison woman accused of selling illegal drugs.

Madison police say the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service intercepted a package containing ecstasy pills and powdered MDMA addressed to 38-year-old Jessi Roquemore.

Police searched her apartment on the 2200 block of Badger Lane this week and found hundreds of ecstasy pills, more powdered MDMA and a loaded handgun.

Roquemore now faces multiple charges, including possession with intent to sell MDMA and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was arrested in her apartment without incident. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.